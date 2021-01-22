Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.10. 6,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 5,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

