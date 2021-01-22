Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.44

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 313640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 27.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669,570 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 64.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 171.8% during the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 155,665 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 143,641 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

