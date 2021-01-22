Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.19 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Render Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $14.19 million and $21,294.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00584010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.22 or 0.04339253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

RNDR is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,156,853 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.