Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.20% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,006. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

