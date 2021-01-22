Rentberry Market Capitalization Achieves $113,739.89 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $113,739.89 and $35.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00573660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.57 or 0.04266883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016559 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.