Request Hits Market Cap of $33.38 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Request has a total market capitalization of $33.38 million and $710,144.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00588444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.81 or 0.04143889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

