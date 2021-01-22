Request (REQ) Market Capitalization Hits $32.09 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Request has a total market capitalization of $32.09 million and $554,457.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00601643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.61 or 0.04426051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017154 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

