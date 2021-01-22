Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hess Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Hess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HES. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Shares of HES stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Hess by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

