Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hugo Boss AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hugo Boss in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

