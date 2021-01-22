Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hugo Boss AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hugo Boss in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter.
Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.15.
About Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
