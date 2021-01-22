Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Freshpet (FRPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00.

1/14/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $140.00.

1/11/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

FRPT stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 45.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 29.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

