Research Analysts Set Expectations for Talos Energy Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.03). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of TALO opened at $9.81 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $797.36 million, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 208.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

