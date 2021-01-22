Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rapid7 (RPD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD):

1/22/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $77.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

1/4/2021 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 350,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,590. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

