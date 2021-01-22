Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Up 2% This Week

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $364.37 million and approximately $234.29 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00568599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.04233089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.