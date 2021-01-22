ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,843,000 after buying an additional 77,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after buying an additional 49,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ResMed by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after buying an additional 95,654 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $217.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.54. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

