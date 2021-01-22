Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $78.58

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and traded as low as $76.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) shares last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 529,660 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$78.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.25 billion and a PE ratio of 41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.693 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 111.71%.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

