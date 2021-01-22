Revain Price Reaches $0.0117 (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $992.86 million and $6.55 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00579762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.94 or 0.04253963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

