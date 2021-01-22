Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for argenx and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 6 12 0 2.67 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

argenx presently has a consensus price target of $266.81, indicating a potential downside of 14.20%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 79.74%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than argenx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares argenx and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $78.17 million 188.34 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -65.75 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -12.75

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx N/A N/A N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.34% -75.51%

Risk and Volatility

argenx has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase 2 clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; and preclinical products, including ARGX-117 with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases in and ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical stages; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosis, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

