Reviewing Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tejon Ranch and Prime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Prime Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 8.68 $10.58 million $0.40 40.95 Prime Acquisition $2.68 million N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Prime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 18.60% 2.05% 1.69% Prime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Acquisition has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Prime Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, two full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,129 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About Prime Acquisition

Prime Acquisition Corp. owns and operates real estate properties in Italy. The company property portfolio comprises office, logistics, commercial, and industrial real estate assets located in the Milan metropolitan area. Prime Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

