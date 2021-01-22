Reviewing Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seagen and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 1 4 11 1 2.71 Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Seagen currently has a consensus price target of $185.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Cellular Biomedicine Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellular Biomedicine Group is more favorable than Seagen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Seagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Seagen has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seagen and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $916.71 million 36.66 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -139.68 Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,031.19 -$49.98 million N/A N/A

Cellular Biomedicine Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seagen.

Profitability

This table compares Seagen and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen 25.34% 20.46% 16.67% Cellular Biomedicine Group N/A -144.80% -61.68%

Summary

Seagen beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers. It also develops Tucatinib, an investigational oral, small molecule TKI for HER2, a growth factor receptor; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. In addition, the company develops ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SEA-BCMA, a clinical-stage non-fucosylated BCMA-directed antibody for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients. It also develops NKG2D CAR therapies for use in NK cell signaling; alpha fetoprotein TCR-T therapies for treating hepatocellular carcinoma; tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for treating immunogenic cancers; and knee osteoarthritis therapies, including AlloJoin therapy, which is in a Phase II clinical trial, as well as Re-Join that has completed the Phase IIb clinical trial. In addition, it engages in biopharmaceutical businesses, including research and development, technical support, technical service, and technology transfer activities in biomedical technology field; manufacturing non-food, pharmaceutical polypeptides, and medical devices; and the wholesale of cosmetics, sanitary products, and biological agents. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and supply their CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

