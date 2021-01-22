Reviewing Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) & ENI (NYSE:E)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Southwestern Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -127.97% 13.06% 3.88% ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and ENI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.68 $891.00 million $0.61 5.56 ENI $79.58 billion 0.48 $165.76 million $1.79 11.79

Southwestern Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENI. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Southwestern Energy and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 11 3 0 2.06 ENI 6 3 2 0 1.64

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.21, indicating a potential downside of 5.38%. Given Southwestern Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than ENI.

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats ENI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; generates and sells electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the petrochemicals business; commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

