Reviewing The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Charles Schwab and The Ziegler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Charles Schwab 1 5 8 0 2.50 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus price target of $54.31, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%. Given The Charles Schwab’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Charles Schwab is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Risk & Volatility

The Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Charles Schwab and The Ziegler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Charles Schwab $10.72 billion 10.22 $3.70 billion $2.72 21.47 The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Charles Schwab and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Charles Schwab 29.80% 13.52% 0.86% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Charles Schwab beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

