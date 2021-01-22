Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $877.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post sales of $877.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $873.50 million and the highest is $882.24 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $835.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

