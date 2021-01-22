RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post sales of $795.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.30 million and the lowest is $755.00 million. RH reported sales of $664.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,396,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

RH stock opened at $501.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.16. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $524.02.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.