Richard Fortin Acquires 25,000 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Richard Fortin acquired 25,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$941,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 631,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,778,566.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$42.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a twelve month low of C$30.57 and a twelve month high of C$47.57.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

