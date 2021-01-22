Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Given New $41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHUHF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.90. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.