RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $7.20. RigNet shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 161,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Securities lowered shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.55.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RigNet during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RigNet by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RigNet during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RigNet during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

