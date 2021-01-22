RING X PLATFORM Price Up 4.7% This Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $408,842.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00069585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040122 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

