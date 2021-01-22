Ripio Credit Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $695,824.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $695,824.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

