River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Shares Gap Down to $228.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $228.00, but opened at $220.00. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at $220.25, with a volume of 11,539 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £188.21 million and a PE ratio of 34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.17.

In other River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) news, insider James Barham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

