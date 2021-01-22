Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $5.32. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 87,873 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 138,874 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

