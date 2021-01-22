Riverview Trust Co Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.34 and its 200-day moving average is $319.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.