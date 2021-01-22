Riverview Trust Co Sells 2,547 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

