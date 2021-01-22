RMPL Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. RMPL has a total market cap of $458,660.60 and $882.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RMPL has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002247 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00279506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040109 BTC.

RMPL’s total supply is 765,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,611 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

