Robert A. Iger Sells 15,640 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,022,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after buying an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.