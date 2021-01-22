Robert A. Iger Sells 478,003 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.78. 9,022,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

