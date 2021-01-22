Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $102,550.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $86,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $78,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00.

CYTK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 570,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,630. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 126,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $503,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

