Robotina Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Robotina has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Robotina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00577810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.18 or 0.04247079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016519 BTC.

About Robotina

ROX is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

