Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Roche in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Roche alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $44.96 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.