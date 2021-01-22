Rocket Pool Price Reaches $3.63 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $3.63 or 0.00010849 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $37.32 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00567707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.50 or 0.04232584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

