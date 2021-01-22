Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.67

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and traded as high as $62.90. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $61.75, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

