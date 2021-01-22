Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $423.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of -504.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

