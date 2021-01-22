Ronald A. Paulus Sells 1,600 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at $628,160.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 904,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,490. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

VCRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.