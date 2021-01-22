ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $160,029.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010635 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00344455 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ROOBEE Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
Buying and Selling ROOBEE
ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
