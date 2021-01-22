ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $154,063.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $154,063.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010379 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00361496 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ROOBEE
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
Buying and Selling ROOBEE
ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.
