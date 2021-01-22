Roper Technologies (ROP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $421.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

