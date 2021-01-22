Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RTOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Rotork to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Rotork stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

