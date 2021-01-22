Rotten (ROT) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Rotten token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $174,840.08 and $484.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00588444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.81 or 0.04143889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 54,323,332 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.