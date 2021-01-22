Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.46. Approximately 477,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 494,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.