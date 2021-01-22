Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target to $26.00

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 424,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,699,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.