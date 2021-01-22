Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

